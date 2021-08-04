WhatsApp: how to send temporary photos and videos so that they disappear later

WhatsApp: When you send a photo or image through the private Instagram chat, you can schedule it to be deleted as soon as the recipient sees it, or when a few minutes / hours pass. This feature has been on Instagram for years, but not on WhatsApp. In the messaging app, when you send an image, it stays sent and you can only delete it within the period of time that the app gives you to cancel a message. But if the contact or group has seen it, it stays there, even stored in their galleries.

Or at least that happened, because since yesterday, anyone can send an image by WhatsApp and program it to self-delete whenever they want. And yes, that’s what that number that suddenly appeared last night in the bar to compose the message is for.

WhatsApp temporary photos and videos

How does it work? That easy:

Open WhatsApp and enter a chat

In the bar to write a message, press the camera icon to open the most recent gallery of photos and images saved on your mobile

Click on one or more to choose them

Do you see that in the bar to write a caption or message there is a ‘1’ on the right side that did not appear before? If you give it, you activate the option so that the recipient can only see that photo once.

As soon as you have seen it, the image will be deleted from the chat and you will not be able to open it again