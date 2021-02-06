WhatsApp: How to put a different wallpaper for contact

Being able to customize your account to your liking is something that every social network app should allow. And for example WhatsApp does it, giving you to choose what type of wallpaper you can put so that it is seen when you open a chat. You can choose between Gallery to use one of your photos as a background, a Solid Color, an image from WhatsApp’s Background Gallery or use the Default background.

But one thing happens, is it the same as before and does the chosen background apply to all chats equally? Well no, because since last year, WhatsApp lets you choose, and put a different wallpaper for each contact. How to do it:

On Android

The first thing is to access the funds submenu, something that you can do in 2 different ways: Either WhatsApp> More options (icon of the 3 vertical dots)> Settings> Chats> Background, or WhatsApp> More options> Background.

Click on Wallpaper, you will go to a window that allows you to modify the screen brightness and change the background image.

In ‘Change’ you will see four folders: Light, Dark, Solid colors and My photos.

Choose the background you want. If you open Photos you will go to the mobile gallery

After choosing the wallpaper you can see a preview to see how it looks.

If you slide your finger to the right or left you will be able to pass the funds that are within the option you chose

When you choose the one you like, tap Set wallpaper

Repeat the process with each contact to personalize it, or directly apply the same wallpaper to all if you want

On iPhone

Access the funds submenu, something you can do in 2 different ways: Either WhatsApp> More options (icon with the 3 vertical dots)> Settings> Chats> Background, or WhatsApp> More options> Background.

Tap on the name of that contact to open the conversation settings

You will see an option called Wallpaper and sound, it has the icon of a flower

Now you will see a window with the option Choose a new wallpaper

Choose the type of wallpaper you want as the background, and then, on the editing screen, apply it to that chat. The options are the same: Light, Dark, Solid Colors, and My Photos. If you open Photos you will go to the mobile gallery

After choosing the wallpaper you can see a preview to see how it looks.

If you slide your finger to the right or left you will be able to pass the funds that are within the option you chose

When you choose the one you like, tap Set wallpaper

Repeat the process with each contact to personalize it, or directly apply the same wallpaper to all if you want