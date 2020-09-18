WhatsApp: how to make a backup in the cloud

You can make your backups on various platforms, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox or iCloud to back up your WhatsApp information but you can also transfer them by SD card.

WhatsApp for mobile devices has developed native backup integration features with each platform. WhatsApp Android users can store the chat backup in their Google Drive account, while WhatsApp iOS users can store the backup in their iCloud account.

These settings are available by opening the messaging app on the phone, going to Settings and Chat backup options.

The backup feature is customizable, which means that WhatsApp provides its users with the authority to backup their data daily, weekly, and monthly, or even none if they disable it from settings. In addition, users can disable automatic backup while using mobile data and customize it to start the backup process only when connected to a WiFi network, avoiding surcharges.

Alternatively, WhatsApp messages are backed up to the SD card if you have a phone that supports this type of external memory. Here is a guide on how to backup and restore WhatsApp locally and in the cloud.

WhatsApp backup to SD card

To back up locally:

Launch the WhatsApp application.

Click the three dots (…) in the lower right corner, then click settings.

Click Chat & Calls> Backup> Run Backup.

You will see the message Creating a local backup.

Please wait until the operation is complete.

When finished, the local backup will be stored in the SD memory and you will be able to restore WhatsApp chats and files on any other phone.

WhatsApp security copy in the cloud

To back up to OneDrive and Google Drive:

Launch the WhatsApp application.

Click the three dots (…) in the lower right corner, then click settings.

Click Chat & Calls> Backup.

Select one of the items available in the OneDrive or Google Drive run (for example, daily).

Click Back up.

You will see a message before creating a local backup.

Immediately after, you will receive the messages: Preparing the backup to OneDrive…, Loading files and Finishing the backup to OneDrive….

Wait for all these operations to finish.

In the end, both the local backup and OneDrive will complete successfully and your files will be safe. You can also repeat the same steps to back up to Google Drive and another available cloud storage account.

Restore local backup

You can restore a local backup (on devices with a microSD card) or a WhatsApp backup present in the OneDrive cloud.

To restore a local backup:

Install and launch the WhatsApp application on a phone.

Click accept and continue.

Choose your country and enter the phone number.

Wait for the eventual verification code and write it down.

Click Restore when prompted.

Wait for the operation to finish.

You will see the notification of (N) messages restored from backup (where N is the number of messages).

Enter your name and a profile photo.

You will see the message All the contacts in your address book who use WhatsApp have been added to the list.

Click OK.

Restore local backup

In the end, both the local backup and OneDrive will complete successfully and your files will be safe. You can also repeat the same steps to back up to Google Drive and another available cloud storage account.

To restore a local backup:

Install and launch the WhatsApp application on a phone.

Click accept and continue.

Choose your country and enter the phone number.

Wait for the eventual verification code and write it down.

You will wonder if you want to check OneDrive / Google Drive for a backup of your messages. Click Yes.

Click Restore when prompted.

Wait for the operation to finish.

You will see the notification of (N) messages restored from backup (where N is the number of messages).

Enter your name and a profile photo.

You will see the message All the contacts in your address book who use WhatsApp have been added to the list.

Click OK.

As you will see, all the conversations and the phone call list have been successfully restored from the cloud.



