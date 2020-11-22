WhatsApp: How to know when you sent a message?

There is an easy way to know what WhatsApp messages you have sent and what date of the year it was, if you are interested, here we tell you the details.

In addition, knowing that WhatsApp is one of the applications that is used the most every day, it is likely that when trying to search for a specific message within a conversation or several conversations it is difficult.

In a single day you can receive and send hundreds or thousands of messages, everything will depend on the level of dependency you have on the app, knowing this, we present a trick to locate a special message.

Search for specific messages on WhatsApp

First of all, the instant messaging application par excellence has some unknown functions for many of its users. Maybe you didn’t know but WhatsApp lets you know which of your contacts you have the most interaction with.

And it is that the WhatsApp function allows you to know with which of your contacts you talk the most. In addition, it also allows you to have with whom you send more photos and videos, in addition to knowing which of your contacts you have more interaction with.

Open WhatsApp

Settings menu

Settings

Storage and data

Manage storage. (The contacts will be displayed in order according to the stored information)

If you select a particular contact, the app will show you the statistical data generated between their interactions: how many files, text messages, documents and others. The amount of storage space used is also displayed.

External tools and WhatsApp activity

Year, is a web tool that allows you to know your activity on WhatsApp throughout the year. You can access Year from your mobile browser or from any device. In addition, it is quite simple to use.

It shows you through a graph how the use of the instant messaging application has been during the last year. It does it very simply by showing you when messages have been sent and received and in what proportion. The idea of ​​this is to see in a fairly simple way, which are the months in which you have been most active.

To access the Year web tool and be able to see your annual graph of your messaging App, you must enter the Year chat website and scan the QR code. Just as if it were a new login, you will be logged into the instant messaging application on the web.

WhatsApp conversations tools

You might be surprised to know how many WhatsApp messages you send daily, but with these tools you can know how many messages are sent, who is the one who talks the most or what time the messages are sent. The only thing you will need is to export the conversation that interests you in a text file.

Chat analyzer WhatsApp

This is one of the tools with which you can analyze WhatsApp conversations. This is open source software. And what you must do to use it is to export the conversation you want to analyze to a text file on your computer. After this, you can use it.

Chatilyzer

This online tool offers help to analyze your WhatsApp conversations. It is very easy to use. You just have to export the text file of the conversation and upload it to this service. Then you will see the options to extract data and statistics.

It shows you the most active time of the day, the daily average, the total number of messages sent or how many people have left the group. In fact, you can also download the results in an image in PNG format.



