WhatsApp: How To Hide Messages Without Having To Leave The Conversation?

WhatsApp: Just last week we gave you some tips to ‘leave’ a WhatsApp group without actually leaving. And it is that sometimes, for whatever reason, you cannot / want to leave the group, but you also do not want to read what they send. To do? Well, use what WhatsApp has released, and forget about those conversations that you just want to ignore.

Hide WhatsApp chats and forget you

So far in tests in the WhatsApp Beta version, it turns out that like many other novelties, Facebook has activated the Vacation mode -or at least one of its functions- silently. And it is that what has been our surprise when we open WhatsApp a while ago -the normal version that you download from the Google Play Store or the App Store, not the Beta- and find that the function of hiding a chat is already operational.

We already told you that a trick for that WhatsApp group that gets on your nerves is to silence it and then archive the chat. The problem with archiving is that, if people keep writing, it appears again at the top of your conversation list, and even if you don’t go in to read it, you must archive it again.

Once you have the function available in your WhatsApp, you will see that the archived chats move to the top of the conversation list under the same heading: ‘Archived chats’. If you touch this option you will be able to enter and see all the listed conversations that you decided to archive, and also another tab called ‘Notifications’: Here you have 2 different options:

Notify new messages: Activated by default so that you know who writes you even if you have it archived, if you decide to deactivate this function, you will be activating the Vacation mode, so archived chats will continue to remain in the archive when new messages arrive and you will not you will find out.

Automatically hide inactive chats: This is an extension of vacation mode. When enabled, if a chat is older than 6 months, it will be automatically archived.

At the moment, we have found that we already have the archived chats section, but not the Notifications section. And in a test WhatsApp group in which more than 80 messages were sent today, having that chat archived, we have not seen it appear among the day’s conversations or sneak up on the list. In short: it has been hidden.