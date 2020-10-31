WhatsApp: How to download the latest version for Android

Know the functions of the version of GP WhatsApp

There are several versions of the WhatsApp messaging application available for Android platforms, and one of them is GP WhatsApp. Although GP WhatsApp is an illegal application, it offers many functions that the native WhatsApp does not offer.

One of the USPs of GP WhatsApp is that it allows users to access two WhatsApp accounts on a single phone. As this is not its own developer app, it cannot be downloaded from Google Play Store.

How to download GP WhatsApp?

To download GP WhatsApp, please visit GP WhatsApp official website and download the latest APK (Download GP WhatsApp V6.40-2), which is around 35MB. To install GP WhatsApp on your phone, give permission to install apps from unknown sources and click the downloaded APK to install the app.

GP WhatsApp highlights

Apart from offering dual WhatsApp accounts on a single phone, GP WhatsApp also offers features like a single tap on the profile screen to copy contact, hide online status, increase video share size from 16MB to 30MB, send up to 90 images at the same time instead of 10, hiding the last seen, blue check mark or double check mark, option to duplicate the status of a friend, change the icon of missed call and color calls , find who was online during what time, copy bulk SMS and customize themes.

La Verdad Noticias informs you that since GP WhatsApp is a third-party application, and since most of us share personal messages on WhatsApp, we personally do not recommend using GP WhatsApp over the normal WhatsApp application. As the developer could easily steal the data, and it may not be as safe as normal WhatsApp.

However, if you still insist on using some of the aforementioned features, you can install GP WhatsApp. Note that there is also the possibility that WhatsApp can permanently ban the account of users who use a modified third-party application like GP WhatsApp.



