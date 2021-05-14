WhatsApp | How to Accept The New Conditions and Privacy Policies

WhatsApp: It is the drama of the week: To give you a quick summary, the new WhatsApp Terms and Privacy Policies are giving the messaging application headaches since they (badly) announced last January. Here you have the most summarized story in this link, but in short, that notice that you have been seeing for months appear when you open WhatsApp is for you to accept these conditions before tomorrow, May 15.

Accept or not accept the new WhatsApp terms

After pointing out that we would lose some functions if we did not accept their new agreements – such as the basic option of reading and sending text messages – WhatsApp and Facebook backed down and just last week sent an official statement to different websites that said this:

Although most of the users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we appreciate that some people have not yet had the opportunity to do so.

On May 15, no account will be deleted due to this update and no one will lose WhatsApp functionality. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks. ”

So it seems like the only thing that will happen is that we’ll keep seeing that (constant) notification appear.

How to accept the WhatsApp conditions

If you don’t want to see it again, when you jump back when you open WhatsApp – it usually does in the morning – just press’ Next ‘on the first screen that appears, and then’ OK on the second. With this you will avoid that tomorrow and the day after you jump again.