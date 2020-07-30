WhatsApp Has The Feature To Mute Chats Permanently

According to a new feature that WhatsApp is working on, chats that can be muted for up to 1 year at the moment, will be permanently muted soon. It is not yet known when the feature will be released.

Although public employees are forbidden to use for business purposes as of today, WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application in the world and stands out as one of the best tools to share with our relatives or those with whom we need to communicate quickly.

Since WhatsApp is so popular, many business, friends, education or game-oriented chat groups are set up on WhatsApp, and the number of WhatsApp groups that most users are involved is over. As you can imagine, receiving notifications from such groups at the same time is extremely frustrating and there is no way to permanently block them. For now…

Options to mute WhatsApp chat notifications (Currently / After Update)

Currently, WhatsApp offers three different time options when you want to mute any chat; 8 hours, 1 week and 1 year. According to the information conveyed by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is preparing to change the options to mute group and individual conversations, and when this happens, the 1-year mute option will be replaced by ‘always’.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will offer its users the option to mute new chat notifications with version 2.20.197.3. However, it should be noted that the new mute option is not active in the current beta version.

Some WhatsApp groups can be overly active and it is not nice to be able to mute these groups permanently. Therefore, the 1-year mute option will always be replaced by the mute option, which will please many users. After all, how many of us are planning a year later to mute a conversation …



