Whatsapp has become life itself! What is the harm?

With the pandemic, WhatsApp application has completely settled in the center of life. Both business and private life have become a reality interrupted by constant notifications, especially the phones of those working from home are constantly shaking! Experts explain the place of Whatsapp in our lives and the damage caused by excessive use of Whatsapp in the human mind …

With the digitalizing world, Whatsapp application takes a serious place both in our private and business life. When “Whatsapp groups” are added to this, our phones almost don’t keep quiet. Where does this communication method, which has increased with the pandemic, lead to mutual communication? How are we affected by this communication we carry out in a virtual environment?

Switching to working from home in many sectors, especially during the epidemic process, has also led to an increase in communication via Whatsapp. At the same time, the increase in restrictions enabled us to continue our social life from here. Communications Scientist Yalçın Arı said that meeting virtually reduces the attraction of physical meetings, while Marmara University Digital Communication Researcher Assoc. Dr. Ali Murat Kırık points out that instant notifications from Whatsapp groups constantly distract and reduce productivity. Psychologist Özge Öztaşçı says, “We started to give importance to the message part instead of communication”.

‘FUNCTIONAL SIMPLE AND VISUAL’

Communication Scientist Yalçın Arı points out the functionality of the Whatsapp application and draws attention to the simple usability of the application. Arı said, “We can make talks and meetings that we can physically finish in a longer time through this channel. This also applies to instant messaging. Whatsapp means speed. And this many other social networks do not exist either. At least not in terms of functionality, simplicity and visuality. It doesn’t exist in a way that appeals to human limbs. ” used the expressions.

‘When we come face to face, we can’t find anything to talk about’

Stating that a person using Whatsapp is currently wearing a ‘digital jumpsuit ‘, Arı thinks that the reflection of the person on Whatsapp is far from his real reflection. Arı says that since people talk about many topics on Whatsapp, they do not have any topics to talk about when they come together. “That’s why I think physical meetings take less time than before,” Arı said. is in the assessment.

“DIFFERENT WALLPAPER MAY REDUCE WRONG MESSAGE SENDING”

During the day, we communicate with many people at the same time, including Whatsapp groups. This can cause us to send messages to the wrong people. In order to take precautions in this regard, Whatsapp first launched the ‘delete from everyone ‘application for messages. Now, as another method, a different wallpaper will be used for each conversation window. Communication Scientist Yalçın Arı, who said that this method will reduce the sending of false messages, but will not prevent it completely, said “I think that people will adapt to this new interface and colorfulness in time. The reason why it does not completely block the wrong message is that while we are on the Internet, we are buried as if we were in life. We focus instantly and all we think is to send an instant message to the other person. It doesn’t matter who we throw at it. That’s why the top and bottom person can often get confused. It will continue to blend. I think this new application is a tactic to attract young people to Whatapp, and a colorful Whatsapp will attract young people. ” found in the description.

M CRISES IN GROUP CORRESPONDENCE ‘

The fact that citizens can handle many tasks in their lives via Whatsapp has also caused a digital addiction. Providing almost all of our communication over Whatsapp has caused a change in our behavior patterns. Communication Scientist Yalçın Arı said, “We are writing more now. Our communication is mostly through writing. This increased the misunderstanding. ” said.

Expressing that instant correspondence with someone can cause communication crises, Arı said, “This is why many people are offended, broken, relationships end. People lose their jobs. Crises occur more particularly in group correspondence. People of many different statuses are in the same group, or in friendship groups, what one says can take on another. Being able to do many things virtually has reduced the appeal of physical encounters, I think. We will need this in the long run. We started to feel the pain of this. But still, I think we are not aware of what exactly we have lost. ” He ended his words in the form.

“NOTIFICATION FROM GROUPS CAUSES A DISTORTION OF ATTENTION”

Whatsapp groups have now become an inevitable part of communication. In our business and private life, we have been unable to lift our heads from the notification sounds coming from groups. “We now carry out all of our work in a digital environment. This situation inevitably caused us to become digital addicted. ” Saying, Digital Communication Researcher Assoc. Dr. Ali Murat Kırık continued his words as follows: “Instant notifications from Whatsapp groups caused our attention to be constantly distracted and our work efficiency to decrease. The solution to this is to mute Whatsapp groups and set a specific time to read messages. In emergencies, citizens can communicate with voice calls. In this way, both efficiency can be increased and time can be saved. Students should do the same during classes. ” found in the description.

WE FORGOT THE COMMUNICATION SECTION AND DIRECTED TO THE COMMUNICATION

Permanent changes started to occur in citizens due to communication in applications such as Whatsapp. There have been changes in our old communication habits due to communication from the frequently used virtual environment. Psychologist Özge Öztaşçı says, “The more a person is exposed to a situation or event, the more permanent changes occur in his behavior”. Noting that the Whatsapp application has become a part of daily life, Öztaşçı said, “Now, instead of calling by phone, we are content with recording audio. While we were talking, we got too lazy to even communicate with the other person. We forgot the communication part and started to attach importance to the message part ”.

“WE SEND SORRY EMOJI INSTEAD OF CRAWING”

Emphasizing the importance of face-to-face communication, Öztaşçı summarizes our dilemmas regarding communication as follows: “It is now more important to see if our transmission goes, rather than the thoughts and reactions of the other people. In fact, the pandemic process made it permanent. We substituted the voices of messages instead of human voices that we hear in one-to-one communication. This caused a decrease in the quality of communication. While facial expressions, intonations and body language are also considered a means of communication, we try to analyze the person in front of us from only a text or emojis. Emojis replaced our facial expressions. Now instead of hugging a grieving relative and being upset with him, we just send a sad emoji. ”

LAYING TO PROBLEMS

Due to the poor quality of our communication in the virtual environment, some problems arise in citizens who cannot fully express their feelings. Referring to the reason of these problems, Öztaşçı said, “Human beings are kneaded with many and complex emotions every second. Even when we’re sad, we’re not just sad, there are dozens of complex emotions on the side of consciousness, and we try to show them with just one emoji. Trying to express many emotions in a single emoji causes the person to withdraw and suppress the emotions. In short, people who cannot find the opportunity to express themselves through one-to-one interaction become more and more lonely and withdrawn. This situation causes problems such as social anxiety, depression, aggression, and anxiety disorder that decrease the quality of life of the person.

“WE SPEND MORE EFFORT TO FOCUS”

Saying that the desire to constantly respond to external warnings reduces productivity, Öztaşçı said, “Messages from individuals or groups cause our main focus to shift and our attention center to turn to the phone while doing a job. It is a fact that children or adults cannot provide efficient work despite constant distracting stimuli. In this case, it would not be wrong to say that the effort of modern people to focus is tens of times more than someone who lived 50 years ago. ” records his words.



