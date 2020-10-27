WhatsApp: Guide on how you can see your QR code

In WhatsApp, you can access your personal QR code in the settings menu, here is a step-by-step guide that you can follow to see it

WhatsApp is one of the most popular mobile messaging applications with more than 2 billion users around the world. The Facebook-owned chat app keeps adding new features to improve the user experience.

Recently, WhatsApp has introduced QR codes on the platform that will help users to add contacts without having to enter the mobile phone number. Now, you can add your friends and family as a contact on WhatsApp just by scanning their WhatsApp QR code.

Please note that your WhatsApp QR code will not expire unless you reset it or delete your WhatsApp account. The personal QR code can be accessed in the WhatsApp settings menu. Here at La Verdad Noticias we leave you a step-by-step guide that you can follow to see your QR code from the WhatsApp application.

QR code on WhatsApp

Steps to see your WhatsApp QR code using Android:

Open WhatsApp on your Android device.

Tap More options (three dots).

In the drop-down menu, tap Settings.

Tap the QR icon next to your name.

Tapping the icon will display your personal QR code on the screen.

Steps to view your WhatsApp QR code using iPhone:

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Next tap on Settings.

Now click on WhatApp Web / Desktop.

Tap the QR icon next to your name.

If you are using iPhone 6s and newer, you can also press and hold the WhatsApp icon on your home screen. Then, tap My QR code in the quick action menu to view a QR code.

You can share your QR code with other users so they can add it to their WhatsApp. But remember, when you share your QR code with someone, you also share your number. Therefore, share your WhatsApp QR code with trusted people. Because, someone can forward your WhatsApp QR code to other people, who could then add you as a contact by scanning your code.

However, by mistake, if you shared the QR code with an unknown person or in the wrong group, you can quickly revoke the action and easily reset the code. There is no limit, a user can reset the code multiple times.



