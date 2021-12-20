WhatsApp: Group Administrators Will Be Able To Delete Messages

WhatsApp messenger is developing a new function that will empower chat group administrators on the platform. According to the WABetaInfo website, the Beta version 2.22.1.7 of the Android application brings a feature that allows administrators to delete any new or old messages in the conversation — apparently, something that is also valid for controlling other administrators.

As shown in the image below, deleted messages leave an indication of which group owner deleted the message, unlike when someone removes something written by themselves.

Empowering administrators can be a WhatsApp way to increase moderation in groups: many of these massive conversations have their own rules, but difficult to be controlled in an environment with few controls for those responsible.

For now, the new function is still under development to operate stably on mobile devices. There is no expected release date for its inclusion in the Android, iOS, or Web platform versions.