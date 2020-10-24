WhatsApp Gold: Find out about new features in this version

Have you used WhatsApp Gold? Here we tell you the functions that this version of the instant messaging application offers you

Following the great popularity of WhatsApp, a popular and instant social networking application, some users have experienced great difficulties in handling certain functions that are not present in the official version of WhatsApp.

Therefore, modified versions of this version appeared, which were very popular and widely used by people.

The most important of them is the WhatsApp Gold application, and thanks to its characteristics that differentiate it from other modified versions, it has been installed by more than 50 million people around the world.

WhatsApp Gold’s ease of use and its unique features not found in other version made it a popular app among users.

WhatsApp Gold Features

Here at Somagnews we tell you the most important features of the WhatsApp Gold application:

This application is easy to handle, so you can send photos, videos, text messages and documents in your private chats, either as a group or as an individual.

In WhatsApp Gold, you can hide the appearance time if you don’t want someone to know when you were last active.

Users can also change the labels of text messages in chats, so that you can read and receive these messages without the sender knowing.

Also, with the Stories feature, you can set the hidden time with a predetermined date and time.

Also, in the WhatsApp Gold application, you can hide multimedia messages from photos and videos, and save your conversations in a zip file and view it anytime you want.

With the WhatsApp Gold application and the functions available for all smart devices (iPhone and Android), you can send and exchange multimedia files such as images, videos and audio files with more than 200 users.

Use the WhatsApp Gold app to take advantage of the call waiting feature, so instead of ending your current call, you can wait for another incoming phone call to be answered.

By using the special feature of WhatsApp Gold, you can see all the deleted messages sent by the sender at any time. With the unique feature of WhatsApp Gold, you can select multiple groups and send them a message.

The developers of the WhatsApp Gold application have added new functions to the latest updated version, in particular:

Now you can block all private chats from your conversations and password protect them in this app.

It also added the dark mode function to keep the eyes away from the sharpness of the light, so the app reduces the intensity of the lights.

It also added several new stickers and emojis that explain the user’s words and reveal their psychological state.



