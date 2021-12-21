WhatsApp Gets New Shortcut To Facilitate Quick Answers

WhatsApp does not stop receiving news in its trial version. After users are presented with the ability to listen to audios before uploading them, this time a new feature is being prepared for WhatsApp Business that will allow users to use a new shortcut to make quick responses.

For now, only select users participating in the beta program are receiving the update, available in the commercial version of the messaging app for Android and iOS devices.

New feature? Not so much

WhatsApp Business received the quick-response feature a few years ago, and the company is adding a new shortcut to the functionality. If you are one of the selected users of the beta program, just start a chat and click the “+” symbol on iOS or the attachment menu on Android, then just select the “quick reply” option and choose the answer.

Unfortunately, the feature is not yet available in the normal version of the app and there is no release forecast. The company also did not reveal the reason for adding the new functionality to WhatsApp Business users.

Currently, to use the quick answers in the business app, just type “/” in the chat and your selection of options will be displayed, then just choose the answer that best fits the conversation and send.