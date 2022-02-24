WhatsApp Gets A Feature To Search For Businesses On The Home Screen

WhatsApp announced, this Thursday (24), the launch of a feature that allows you to search by company names directly on the main screen of the application. In addition, it will also be possible to search using the “Companies near you” tool.

The novelty will work at this first moment only for users of cell phones with Android who live in the city of São Paulo. According to WhatsApp, the launch was made now before Carnival to allow users to check opening hours or check reservations during the holiday.

To search for a business, just open the app and tap the magnifying glass at the top. In the search part, a new field called “Companies near you” will open, where you can enter a specific name. See below for how to search.

In addition to trying to find specific projects, it is also possible to view some categories. User can check restaurants, grocery stores, clothing stores, markets and other types of business.

The feature, called Guia de Negócios, was launched by WhatsApp in September last year as a test in the city of São Paulo. According to the app, the functionality continues to be tested and feedback is being collected about the tool, which may reach more places in the future.