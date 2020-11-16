WhatsApp future new features for Android

WhatsApp keeps its place on the agenda with its constantly added features. We recently learned that the “Shopping” feature, which came to the Instagram side, will now come to WhatsApp. In addition, users were aware of the new features with the temporary messages and new storage control. Now, new features to come for WhatsApp Android have emerged.

WhatsApp will come with new features for Android

WABetaInfo continues to inform users of the latest updates and news about new features and tools coming to WhatsApp. Recently, information about two new features was shared. The first feature was in WhatsApp’s Android beta version, update 2.20.206.11. Including new hand emojis and new gender-based emojis, this pack offers new emoticons to users.

If you have the beta version in question, you will see these new emojis because these emojis come by default with this latest Android beta of WhatsApp. Users who have installed the iOS 14 update already have the emojis in question.

Another feature is the “Read Later” feature instead of Archived Chats. Actually, there will be an “updated feature” name and some added features. You know, WhatsApp previously announced the Vacation Mode feature. This Read Later feature is associated with Vacation Mode and is an extension of it.



