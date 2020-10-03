WhatsApp ‘forever mute’ feature has arrived

WhatsApp has added a new option to mute chat. With this option, the muting feature, which is normally up to one year, can be extended “forever”.

Although the mute feature, which has been in WhatsApp for a long time, is a small, expected new feature. “Forever” option has been added to the muting feature, which normally lasts up to 1 year.

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging application, has added a new option to the mute feature for chats that most users have been waiting for.

According to the news of Webtekno; While previously there was the option to mute the conversation for up to eight hours, a week, and a year, with the new update, the one-year mute was removed and the option “forever” was replaced.

This feature, which can be used in both individual and group chats, was first noticed by WABetaInfo.



