WhatsApp For iOS Tests Conversation Archiving Forever

WhatsApp: The latest update released for the beta version of WhatsApp on iOS brought a very useful feature for those who have the habit of archiving conversations in the app. With the activation of the new function, chats will be hidden forever, no longer bothering the user with notifications.

As reported by WABetaInfo this Wednesday (16), the version 2.21.120.9 of WhatsApp Beta for iPhone has gained a new tab of archived chats. The main highlight is the option “Keep conversations archived”, which does not take the chat back to the main screen, not even with the arrival of new messages from that contact or group.

After activating this alternative, already released in the Android test program, the user will no longer receive notifications of archived conversations, but will be able to access chats normally, within the specific tab. If you don’t like the feature, just turn off the function at any time, leaving it the way it currently is.

The new feature comes with the “Edit” button, which allows you to select one or more hidden conversations and manage them quickly. The muted chats tab will remain visible on the screen, reporting the number of unread messages and bearing the “@” symbol if you are mentioned in an archived group.

How to archive conversations forever

WhatsApp beta program users on iOS need to enable the function so that conversations remain hidden after new messages arrive. This can be done in the “Settings” menu of the app, by tapping on “Conversations” and enabling the switch on “Keep conversations archived”, after installing the latest messenger update.

According to the publication, the feature is being released gradually to testers, that is, not all program participants will have access to the novelty at this time. As for the release for the stable version of the messaging app, there is still no information about availability.