WhatsApp For Desktops Will Gain Mobile Privacy Options

WhatsApp: This Friday (29), the WabetaInfo portal revealed a screenshot showing the privacy settings of WhatsApp in the desktop version of the messenger. Currently, the options are exclusive to Android and iOS apps; the update is not yet available but will be released in the future in a beta of the desktop program.

As you can see below, the user can delimit whether other customers can see the “last seen” time, profile photo, messages and reading confirmations. In addition, you can choose who is allowed to invite the profile to groups and manage the blocked list.

That said, the release date is still uncertain, but the interface looks ready-made and already contains almost all the elements of the mobile variant, lacking the customizations for status updates, localization and fingerprint blocking. So, it shouldn’t take long for the novelty to show up in the tests.

It is noteworthy that WhatsApp Desktop won a public beta model in August. With the development of support for multiple devices without necessarily having the smartphone connected to the internet and this “revelation”, it seems that the company is trying to make the devices more independent.