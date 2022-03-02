WhatsApp For Android Gains Pause Button On Audio Recording

WhatsApp is slowly making available a new function for the messenger on Android that has been around for some time in the iOS and desktop versions of the app.

It’s about being able to pause an audio recording made by the user while you’re talking — and resume the process a few seconds or even much later.

This function is aimed at those who needed to stop recording an audio for any reason, such as going to a more private place, sneezing or waiting for some noise to pass in the environment, without having to create a new file or send a new fragmented message.

The audio interface is the same, but it now has a red button that must be selected to pause and resume recording.

According to the WABetaInfo website, to access the special button, you need to update your WhatsApp for Android to the Beta 2.22.6.7 version. The feature should arrive in the stable version of the messenger for Google’s operating system soon, but there is no release date yet.