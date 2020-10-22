WhatsApp: find out about upcoming purchasing news

WhatsApp has officially announced that they are increasing investment in the areas of purchases, payments and services for companies

We currently know that WhatsApp is the most used messaging application in Spain. It is difficult to find a smartphone that does not have it installed, Facebook is aware and from this moment it seeks that users also start using it for purchases and payments, an alternative that can quickly digitize small businesses.

WhatsApp has reported today that the platform is increasing its investment in the areas of purchases, services offered by Facebook and sales of services for companies with the aim of improving WhatsApp Business and that the possibilities of online commerce have their arrival on its platform.

Although there are ways to have online stores through WhatsApp outside the official channels, “more and more users trust WhatsApp to do their business”, as detailed by the company, which has also helped the new global context caused by Covid-19, where more than 175 million people send messages to company accounts daily.

Contact with companies

WhatsApp clarifies that although there is still much to be developed, they are working on making the app a means of communication and direct purchase with companies. “People prefer to communicate with businesses by message for help and are more likely to make a purchase when they can.”

It is for this reason that, as is going to happen on Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp will begin to expand the possibility of buying through it, as well as provide more tools to companies to communicate with their customers.

It is important to remember that WhatsApp has already experimented with the alternative of direct payments in the app, with which, at a technical level, they know how to be able to implement this in each of the markets. Of course, as happened in Brazil, they will have to be able to adjust to the local legal framework.

Somagnews informs you that WhatsApp’s new efforts go in three directions:

Purchases: WhatsApp seeks to offer more ways in which users can see what products can be purchased from the application and do it directly from a chat. For this, they want companies to be able to expose it more easily, either for commercial activities or customer service.

Simple digitization: Each company has its needs that range from managing communications, remote working or managing messages. Facebook wants SMEs to be able to start digitizing their business easily and with its tools.

Selling services: WhatsApp’s plan is that the cost of this does not affect the end customer but the company. “We will charge our business customers for some of the services we offer, which will help WhatsApp continue to develop its own business,” she says, but makes it clear that other options will continue to be free.



