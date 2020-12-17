WhatsApp finally gets that expected feature

The voice and video call feature, which has been expected to arrive for the desktop version of WhatsApp for a while, has finally reached some users. This feature, which is currently available to a very limited number of people, will be available to more people in the future. Some people have started to use WhatsApp desktop audio and video calls, albeit limited as reported.

WhatsApp desktop voice and video calls feature

As you know, the audio and video speech feature, which was integrated into the mobile version of WhatsApp in 2015/2016, has not come to other versions, although years have passed. In the desktop version of WhatsApp, where testing of the new feature started a while ago, some users started to report that they started using this feature.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the desktop version of WhatsApp enables voice and video calls. Although WhatsApp is currently widely used on the mobile side, both desktop version and web version appeal to many people. Recently, for the WhatsApp web version, it was said to be logged in with a fingerprint instead of a QR code. Although there is no development about this information at the moment, WhatsApp continues to add different features.



