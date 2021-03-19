WhatsApp fell! Messenger stops working this Friday

The world’s biggest messenger, WhatsApp, is struggling this Friday (19) to keep delivering messages. When sending text, photo or audio, the user only sees the “clock” in place of the markings that confirm the sending and receiving.

World Internet instability affects services this Friday

WhatsApp has yet to comment on the flaw. According to DownDetector, the first bug reports started appearing a few minutes ago, at 2:30 pm. Therefore, it is not yet known which regions are being most affected.

Interestingly, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Google are also facing difficulties this Friday. We still don’t know if there is a relationship between all these falls.

According to our tests, the messenger returned to stability at 3:15 pm.