WhatsApp: FBI Can Access User Data ‘In Real Time’

WhatsApp: An FBI document points out that the agency is relatively easily able to collect data from WhatsApp, Meta, and Apple’s iMessage, which conflicts with the philosophy of privacy for its clients. Despite all the encryption and security of the platforms, a judicial intimidation is enough for the messages to be read by third parties.

The “Legal Access” document, prepared jointly by the FBI’s Department of Science and Technology and Operational Technology Division, is a guide to how state and federal agencies can legally obtain large amounts of data from nine of the world’s most popular messaging applications.

How the FBI can legally access data

The document shows what are the possibilities and results of each legal resource. A subpoena, for example, is restricted to basic user information. However, a search warrant allows access to a target user’s contacts, as well as other users who have the target individual in their contacts, according to the FBI.

WhatsApp is the fastest and gets to answer requests practically in real time, every 15 minutes. This allows viewing of user metadata, though not the actual content of the message. Other companies respond much more slowly and delays in delivery can compromise the progress of investigations, the report says.