WhatsApp facilitates space management in new update

This Monday (2), WhatsApp announced its new space management tool for its Android and iOS application. Presented in a video on the company’s YouTube channel, the new function makes it easier to identify, review and delete large amounts of files.

The novelty was expected since August this year due to some leaks in the installation files of the test version of the application, but it should arrive soon for users.

With the tool, it will be possible to view the files to be deleted much more easily, organizing them in increasing or decreasing order of size – which makes the task of identifying large files much easier – as well as a preview of the file to be before the action is confirmed.

For users who demand even more practicality, there is still a way to choose between deleting only large files or those that have been shared many times and end up taking up a lot of space. The new WhatsApp update is expected to arrive officially in the coming days for all supported Android and iOS devices.



