WhatsApp facilitates search for stickers in new update

Launched almost two years ago, the Stickers feature (popularly known as ‘Figurinhas’ in Brazil) has improved the way of chatting through WhatsApp. The tool allows you to save several static and animated images to be sent as reactions or expressions of the user. However, over time, their accumulation (or collection) can become a problem for their accessibility, making them increasingly difficult to find.

In this sense, the new WhatsApp update promises to facilitate the search for small images with an integrated search bar, similar to the gif search function. The novelty appeared as a tool in the testing phase in the new beta version of the iOS app and makes it possible to search the Stickers without having to scroll through the pages of the long collection.

Availability

Currently, the feature is only available to some users in its trial version for the iOS and WhatsApp Business app. To check the availability of the feature, just be part of the iOS beta testing program and update the app. To use it, just touch the ‘Stickers’ symbol and then the ‘magnifying glass’ icon to perform the search. There is still no official release date planned for the update.



