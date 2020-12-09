WhatsApp facilitates in-app shopping with its new feature

It announced a new feature called WhatsApp Carts (shopping carts). With this feature, users can order multiple products with a single message via WhatsApp. Working in conjunction with WhatsApp’s existing catalog feature, Carts makes it possible to add more than one product to the basket and order them with a single message while browsing through the products of a store. Global distribution of this feature has begun.

Shopping is not among the primary focal points of WhatsApp usage. However, selling on WhatsApp is becoming an increasingly common activity, especially for small businesses. As of late October, the average number of daily messages sent to WhatsApp Business accounts exceeded 175 million. The number of businesses using the WhatsApp Business platform has also exceeded 50 million.

WhatsApp also announced new features focused on shopping and customer service in late October. WhatsApp, which started to provide hosting services for businesses, offered users new opportunities for shopping via the chat screen.

It aims to make its increasing popularity in shopping a little more functional with features such as WhatsApp Carts. WhatsApp’s work on the in-app payment system is still in its early stages. WhatsApp, which distributed its mobile payment service in India, was stuck with the legislation in Brazil.



