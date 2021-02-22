WhatsApp explains what happens if you don’t accept terms

After postponing the implementation of new privacy terms, the messenger WhatsApp returned to the subject. The company has already announced the new deadline for accepting the policy, which takes effect on May 15, 2021, and has now detailed what happens to anyone who refuses to abide by the rules.

Basically, the account will remain active, but after a few weeks the user will be prohibited from sending or receiving text messages – that is, the main feature of the chat app.

“WhatsApp will not delete your account, even if you do not accept the update of the Terms of Service by that date. However, you will not be able to use some features of WhatsApp until you accept this update. For a short period, you will still be able to receive calls and notifications , but you will not be able to read or send messages through the app “, says the update in the questions and answers section of the official website of the messenger.

Remember the controversy

The limitation of functionalities is related to the WhatsApp Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which were revised and updated with news regarding data collection during the interaction with commercial accounts.

The controversy generated on the subject was such that the messenger postponed the implementation of the function, which should start in February 2021.

Users can accept the terms of privacy after May 15, 2021, but as of that date the consequences for those who have not agreed before may have already taken effect.