WhatsApp ends support for some devices

WhatsApp has announced that it will end support for Android and iPhone devices with operating systems below certain versions.

WhatsApp has now become the default messaging app for many users. However, the user agreement it offered in the past periods had alienated the users from the application. All this boycott withdrawal caused WhatsApp to take a step back. Still, WhatsApp is the messaging app available on many smartphones around the world. A new announcement by WhatsApp states that the app will no longer be supported on some devices.

WhatsApp will not support certain Android and iOS versions

Among the devices that the application will not support is the version of the operating system directly. If the operating system version is below the specified one, you can say goodbye to WhatsApp. WhatsApp will continue to support Android devices that meet the following requirements.

Phones with Android 4.1 or higher operating system

Android phones that can receive SMS or calls during the verification process

The company offers limited support for Android tablets with an active SIM card. It does not support devices with only Wi-Fi. In addition, if you are not in the coverage area of ​​any Wi-Fi network, you must have mobile data to receive messages.

From November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer support Android 4.0.4 or earlier. It is recommended to back up your chat history before this date.

On the iPhone side, WhatsApp requires you to have iOS 10 or an updated version of iOS. It also recommends that you upgrade to the latest version your phone supports for the best app experience.

The company explains that it does not restrict the use of devices that are jailbroken or not purchased with any carrier tariffs. However, support is not offered for devices using modified versions of the iPhone operating system, as these changes may affect the functionality of the devices.