WhatsApp: Doodles and other features to come

The news has not stopped spreading to WhatsApp. In order to provide users with new features, the Facebook-owned instant messaging application is constantly being improved and updated, and we may find some new features soon.

According to WABetaInfo, the web portal that offers us first-hand information about the platform, the beta of WhatsApp for Android 2.20.200.3 presents three new features that will soon reach its stable version.

The “doodle” come to WhatsApp

WhatsApp Doodle is one of these new functions that we can all use soon. You may be familiar with the Google Doodle concept of “doodle,” which is the company’s modification of the search engine logo for commemorative or holiday purposes.

But in the case of WhatsApp, these Doodles will involve other content entirely. WABetaInfo has reported that the platform was testing in its web version a new function to add the characteristic drawings of WhatsApp to solid colored backgrounds.

Now, this feature has appeared in the beta version of Android. In the wallpaper section, a box will appear soon and you can add these little graphics to the solid color background of your phone.

What’s new in its version for companies

The other two news detected in the latest Beta version of WhatsApp are related to the business version of the platform. One of them is a new shortcut for the business catalog, which will be displayed in the upper right corner of the conversation. With a single click, users can directly enter the product catalog.

Another feature is the new call button, which will be displayed next to the company catalog shortcut icon. By clicking on it, the user will be able to choose whether to make a voice call or a video call.



