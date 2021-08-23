WhatsApp Desktop Wins Public Beta for PC; See How To Participate

WhatsApp for desktop has gained a new public beta, which allows users of the desktop messaging app to learn firsthand about the program’s upcoming features. The novelty is available for Windows and macOS, as reported by WABetaInfo on Saturday (21).

According to the publication, the new public test version of the messenger for the PC represents a way for the software to improve support for various devices, which was released recently. In addition, developers will receive feedback from users faster.

One of the tools that can already be seen in the beta program is the new audio message recording experience. With it, the user visualizes the sound waves during the recording of the voice, besides being able to pause and listen to the message before sending it.

This new feature is also being developed in the traditional version of the messenger, and it may soon reach WhatsApp for Android and iOS, according to the website. During testing in the desktop app, possible errors should be reported via the “Contact Us” section in the settings.

How to participate in the beta program?

Interested in testing the new WhatsApp Desktop tools before they reach the final version can download the new messenger public beta from the program’s website. Just choose the version according to your device’s operating system (Windows or macOS).

When you install the beta for the first time, you will be included in the testing program and will receive updates automatically as they become available, so there is no need to manually install the tools. The most current version at the moment is 2.2133.1.

Found any bugs while using WhatsApp Desktop beta? You can send feedback to developers through the previously commented menu, attaching a screenshot with the report to make it easier to identify the issue.