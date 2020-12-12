WhatsApp desktop version goes dark! Here’s what’s new

WhatsApp offers many updates. With the mobile version that comes with the latest big changes, users using WhatsApp desktop are not forgotten. Desktop update of the application has arrived. Thanks to the WhatsApp desktop update, users will get some innovations, here are the new features and details:

Dark mode feature coming with WhatsApp desktop update

WhatsApp is now updating the desktop. With this update, the desktop application of WhatsApp is offered in dark mode, or dark theme. In addition, users will now be able to use a freer version of the stickers feature on the WhatsApp desktop side.

WhatsApp gains new features with the 2.2049.8 release. In this way, the popular features of the popular application, whose design face has changed, on the mobile side are now transferred to the desktop side.

The dark mode feature, which we are used to seeing in the interface of thousands of apps and games since last year, was available for both Android and iOS users in the mobile version of WhatsApp. On the desktop side, such a breakthrough was expected from WhatsApp, with many applications offering the dark mode feature. The expected step has arrived, and with the new update, users can darken the WhatsApp desktop version.

Stickers, one of the most popular features of WhatsApp on phones, were available on the desktop version, but only default stickers could be used. With the new update, the stickers become more diverse. So this means that; you will have more options. is coming. This will make your conversations more fun and enjoyable.



