WhatsApp: deadline to accept new usage policies is running out

WhatsApp: The deadline to accept changes to WhatsApp’s terms of service and privacy policy ends in less than a month. Starting on May 15th, users who do not agree with the new messaging app rules will have limited account functionality for their account.

Announced on January 6, the mandatory sharing of WhatsApp data with Facebook, the messenger’s owner, was not without controversy. Scheduled to take effect on February 8, the change was eventually postponed by Mark Zuckerberg’s company, due to the negative repercussions.

According to the developers, there will be no exclusion of accounts for those who do not accept the new rules. However, the use of the platform will be limited for these people until compliance with the changes. “For a short period of time, you will be able to receive calls and notifications, but you will not be able to read and send messages on the app,” explained the company.

Those who disagree with the new terms will have the possibility to export the message history and the account report on Android and iOS until the news goes into effect. Whoever chooses to delete the messenger account should also export the data first, as the backup and conversation history are deleted along with the profile.

What changes?

By the new rules of use of WhatsApp, the data generated in interactions with commercial profiles in the messenger, such as the accounts of stores that serve through the app, can be collected and used to target ads on Facebook and also on Instagram.

The courier states that he will not share the user’s phone number with the companies, unless the person grants such authorization. As for personal conversations, with friends and family, the company reiterated that privacy and security will not be altered, maintaining end-to-end encryption.