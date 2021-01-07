WhatsApp: Customize the tones of each contact or group

You want to identify who has sent you a WhatsApp, say no more, assign a different whole for each contact or group.

WhatsApp has become an indispensable communication tool for people and in times of pandemic its need has increased, people communicate more and more, so it is important to identify who has sent us a “Whats”.

Since we must recognize that even when we receive many messages, not all of them are important, but there are some such as work or school matters that must be answered almost immediately.

Now, how can you identify WhatsApp messages? One way is to put a different ringtone on each contact or group. The messaging application comes by default to assign all WhatsApp contacts a single tone, as well as vibrate the phone.

But there is a very simple way to customize the tones of your contacts or groups and we will explain it to you step by step.

Set custom ringtones to WhatsApp contacts

Placing personalized tones to WhatsApp contacts is very easy and you do not need to download a third-party application, since the App, Facebook’s sister, already has this function so in La Verdad Noticias we tell you how to do it.

Open WhatsApp

Find the contact you want to assign the ringtone to

Tap on the name at the top

Open the options window

Click on ‘Customize Notifications’

Once these steps have been carried out, what you must do now is activate the Custom notifications box, in it there are several options that you can modify, and to change the sound you must click on Notification tone, then the list of tones you have will be displayed and you will be able to choose the one you prefer.

It also offers you the option to choose None, so that new messages in this chat will show notification on mobile, but will not have sound.

As mentioned at the beginning, other adjustments you can make in this section is to choose that your cell phone vibrates when you receive a notification or if you want a colored light to turn on. It also gives you the option to change how you can see the notification, if in the pop-up window or not.