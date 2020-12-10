WhatsApp criticizes Apple over its privacy labels

Apple first announced at its WWDC global developer conference in June that by January 2020, app developers for systems like iOS had to submit information detailing exactly what kind of data they collect about users, such as location access. or contacts, for example.

Apple’s Privacy Labels

Because so many applications obtain so many different types of user data, Apple has tried to differentiate the appearance of the labels by using general terms such as ‘financial information’ or ‘user content’ to describe the data collection broadly.

These tags are part of Apple’s greater privacy push following its latest iOS 14 system update in September. Some of the updates have received criticism from Facebook and other app publishers, such as game developers.

Less advertising?

In August, Facebook warned advertisers that they could expect lower ad performance from iPhone users once iOS 14 went live, precisely because of changes it planned to make to its Identifier for Advertisers service, which makes it easier to for Facebook advertisers to target users of their applications for downloads.

It is not clear when the labels will begin to appear in the Apple application store, but it is clear that services such as WhatsApp believe that they will create certain damages and inconsistencies.

An anti-competitive measure

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has protested against this Apple requirement. According to the most used messaging app in the world, “the provision is anti-competitive because Apple’s own encrypted messaging service, Messages, is pre-installed on iPhones and does not need to be downloaded from the Apple application store, where it is now required privacy labels ”

The app provided Apple with the data as soon as the deadline opened on Tuesday, but WhatsApp’s opinion is that the terms may scare users about the data that WhatsApp actually collects, which is “a competitive disadvantage for messages.” In a blog post detailing the issue, the company clarified the type of information it does collect compared to how it will be presented under Apple’s new label:

“Our teams have sent our privacy labels to Apple, but Apple’s template does not clarify what applications can do to protect sensitive information,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told the Axios site. “While providing people with easy-to-read information is a good start, we believe it is important that people can compare these tags of the applications they download with the applications that come pre-installed, like iMessage.



