WhatsApp Coming Snapchat-Like Feature To iOS Version

WhatsApp, Snapchat-like feature is coming to iOS version. WhatsApp is working on new features for the iOS version of the app. In-app notifications are also redesigned, while adding the ability to send “view once” photos and videos to the application.

According to the generally reliable source WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a “view once” video and photo sending feature for the iOS version. Apart from this feature, design changes are also made in in-app notifications.

After WhatsApp introduced this feature to users who participated in the Android beta test, WhatsApp finally offers the “view once” photos and videos feature to iOS beta 2.21.140.9 users. In this feature, similar to Snapchat, WhatsApp will not send notifications if someone has taken a screenshot. This is because there is no way to be absolutely sure that a screenshot has been taken; because there are many ways to overcome this.

More details will be visible in the in-app notifications:

Another feature that comes in this beta version is the redesigned in-app notifications. With this update, users will now be able to see more details such as images, videos, GIFs and stickers in the notification banner. Although the in-app notification has been redesigned, it says that when a message is read from the notification, the “read” notification will not go away as the chat should be opened normally.

It is not yet clear when WhatsApp will release these features to the public, but it shouldn’t be long as the features are now available for beta testers.