WhatsApp chief says app is more secure

The controversy over changing the terms of use of WhatsApp, which took many users by surprise and generated several criticisms of the messenger, reached the head of the division.

Will Cathcart, who is the president of the application and responds directly to Facebook, was interviewed by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo and spoke about the changes and poor reception by the public. He even left it to Signal and Telegram, perhaps the platform’s main current rivals in terms of messengers.

Initially, Cathcart confirmed the postponement of the changes to May 15, instead of the original February deadline. According to him, the problem was a “communication failure” and the consequence of the circulation of “a lot of wrong information” – common accusations about messages exchanged in the app, but not directly from the company. He also guaranteed that ads will not appear in the conversations, but that the app is “describing new tools for companies” that have commercial accounts and use the Business API service offered by the giant.

And the rivals?

In the interview, rival Telegram was criticized by the businessman for not containing some basic privacy features. “Telegram doesn’t have end-to-end encryption, they keep a copy of the messages, which is a real privacy and security problem. And many people use Telegram more as a social network, with very large groups, very large channels, a place where public figures want to reach their followers “, he says.

Cathcart also comments that WhatsApp, due to end-to-end encryption, is more suitable for conversations between two people and small groups.

Regarding Signal, he argued that the app is a little more unstable, even because it did not anticipate so many new users, and it lacks additional features, such as video calls. The full interview can be seen on the Folha website.