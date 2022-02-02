WhatsApp Changes The Time You Have To Delete A Message, How Long Is It Now?

WhatsApp: There are times when we send a message through WhatsApp and for whatever reason we want to delete it and not reach the recipient. It may have been due to carelessness, having a few too many drinks, being very tired and barely awake, or being angry. The problem is that before, once sent, it was already impossible to recover…

But WhatsApp, listening to its users -and also seeing what Telegram does-, created the option to delete a message already sent 6 years ago, just as it can be done in Gmail for example.

Delete WhatsApp messages already sent

This allows you to undo messages that you have sent in a chat, but within a set period of time. A time that at the beginning was between 5-10 minutes, but has been changing. WABetaInfo, experts in app news that have not yet been officially announced, have long pointed out that the messaging app was planning to use a new time limit to delete messages for everyone: “1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds” to “7 days and 8 minutes”.

But just yesterday there was news, as apparently WhatsApp is planning to use a different limit when deleting a message for everyone. A limit of no less than 2 days and 12 hours -60 hours in total-, which would give you two and a half days to undo a message already sent. The feature has been seen in version 2.22.4.10 of WhatsApp Beta for Android.