WhatsApp: Change the APP logo to black with this trick

Do you want to change the color of the WhatsApp application logo? With this trick you can achieve it.

One of the things we always want to do or at least catch our attention is to change the WhatsApp icon color. And although we know that there are several tricks for them, some of them can be dangerous and threaten our digital security.

Taking this situation into account, La Verdad Noticias undertook the task of finding a safe way to avoid data theft, but also make it a fairly easy trick to perform.

Now, we make an important observation to be able to perform this WhatApp trick, you need to download a third-party application which cannot access your privacy, camera, contact list, and other types of private documents.

Change the WhatsApp icon to Black

Without further ado, we leave you the necessary steps to be able to change the color of the icon of the instant messaging application, which does not necessarily have to be black, but can be any other color.

Download Nova Launcher

This application will allow you to change the customization layer of your Android smartphone. Now, once you have defined how you want your cell phone to look, the next step is:

Press the WhatsApp icon for about two seconds.

A pencil symbol will appear.

Click on it (it will open a window where you will see the name of the WhatsApp app and the green icon).

Press the green icon (it will open a new window).

Click on Gallery.

Download any image on Google that says “icon WhatsApp black png” and then select it.

Finally click on “Done”

Do not forget that you can also change the WhatsApp icon to light blue, yellow, iridescent, among others, according to the style and how you want your mobile to look. And if you already have the dark mode you can activate a fabulous configuration.




