WhatsApp: Change the App logo and add a Christmas hat

The spirit of Christmas is already in the air, so if you are a lover of these dates we will tell you how to put the WhatsApp logo for Christmas.

Although the fast messaging application will be the most used during these holidays, this day Somagnews has a very Christmas trick, so we want to show you how to make your WhatsApp logo have a Christmas hat.

There is a trick to modify your icon so that it is according to the occasion, to find out we leave you the step by step to achieve it.

The truth is that it is very simple, what you must do is download a third-party application to be able to modify the WhatsApp logo, then pay attention to the steps.

Change the WhatsApp logo to a Christmas one

The first thing you should do is download the Nova Launcher application on your Android terminal. Only this time this trick does not work for iPhones.

Once the application is downloaded

Choose the topic of your preference.

Press the WhatsApp icon for about 2 seconds.

A series of options will scroll

Click Edit.

You can now modify the icon and the name.

Click on the WhatsApp logo and Nova Launcher will allow you to access your gallery.

Remember to have in your photos the image of “WhatsApp icon christmas”. Pick that icon and you’re done.

With this simple trick for the instant messaging application, you can now add a Christmas touch, but it also works with other applications, you just have to follow the same procedure, for Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, TikTok, Snapchat, among others.

Beautiful new wallpapers coming to WhatsApp, including custom chat wallpapers… pic.twitter.com/26bhVXzDZ3 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 9, 2020

Also, knowing how important security is, we remind you that the application that you will download to change the WhatsApp logo is quite safe and you will not need to activate strange permissions.



