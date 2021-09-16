WhatsApp Can Transform Images Into Stickers, Indicates Test

WhatsApp is working on a way to make creating new stickers more practical. According to a new WhatsApp Web function discovered by the WABetaInfo website in the application’s version 2.2137.3, users will be able to convert common images into stickers. The feature, still under development, has no estimated release date.

As the website explains, the feature adds a new sticker icon next to the caption box, next to the icon to send images that disappear. By clicking on the button, the selected image should be sent as a sticker. Currently, there is no native WhatsApp tool to create your own stickers right from the app.

Right after sending the image as a sticker, both users can view it in the new format. In theory, the tool makes third-party applications or tools no longer necessary for creating stickers. According to the site, tests are not being done, at the moment, in the beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. It has not been confirmed, however, whether GIFs can be turned into animated stickers.

hits and misses

On Wednesday (15), WhatsApp began testing a new tool in Brazil for users in São Paulo. Here, you can easily locate businesses around users, such as restaurants and stores. Also this week, the app released the new multi-device function to all users.

On the other hand, a new application update has implemented more enhanced colors, which has not pleased all users. With lighter, softer tones, changes have also been made in the status area, with icons being displayed in a light green hue.