WhatsApp can sneak ads into notifications

For some time now, and despite the fact that it promised not to do so at the time, Facebook has been looking for ways to monetize the success and reach of its WhatsApp application with advertising, either through WhatsApp Status or otherwise. And today’s news also has to do with announcements, but of another kind

Ads on WhatsApp

And the app is looking for a way to communicate with its users in a more direct way, to get them the news of a new update, patch or function more quickly and similar to how Telegram does. And it seems that he has found it.

As WABetaInfo experts have discovered in Android version 2.20.206.19 and iOS v.2.20.130, WhatsApp has implemented a new function to “announce specific information” within the application itself. These ads will not be sent in the form of a chat, but will appear as a particular banner in the application that may redirect to external websites or may require a specific action on the part of the user.

No commercial purposes, only service

But for those who are thinking about it, no, it will not be advertisements for commercial and monetary purposes, but rather services, at the community level and always for something related to the app or its service. According to the screenshots, this ad will appear when WhatsApp publishes its new terms and explains the main purpose of the update:

How WhatsApp processes your data.

How businesses can use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.

This new feature will take effect next year, when WhatsApp updates its terms of service.

In fact this will be the text that we will read:

By clicking Accept, the user accepts the updated terms of service and can continue to use the application, which will take effect on February 8, 2021 (this date may be subject to change). If you do not agree with the changes, you can delete your WhatsApp account in WhatsApp Settings ”.

According to WABetaInfo, the updated WhatsApp Terms of Service will be announced in the coming weeks, and we can take a look at them to see what other news they have included.



