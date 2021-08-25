WhatsApp Can Get Reactions With Emojis Soon

WhatsApp is working on a reaction feature with emojis for conversations. While it is possible to send audios or initiate video calls, the messenger does not have a quick response format like other platforms.

According to WABetaInfo, the news was found in the source code of the recent version of the Android app. The tool would be similar to the reactions available in Signal and iMessage competitors, as well as in Messenger, from Facebook itself.

Apparently, WhatsApp users will be able to send reactions with emojis to new messages in the app. With this, people will gain an alternative to maintain a conversation by sending quick responses without opening the virtual keyboard.

Despite being a minor addition, the tool will come in handy in certain scenarios. For example, it can help organize chats into groups that often have multiple messages or indicate that the person is too busy to write.

As with the temporary messaging feature, older versions of the app will not receive reactions with emojis. Then, users will see a notice requesting the messenger update.

New may be released soon

According to WABetaInfo, reactions to messages with emojis are at an advanced stage of development. Therefore, the news should come soon to iOS, Android and desktop.

WhatsApp has been adding small new features to the platform in recent months, such as the aforementioned temporary messages. Additionally, iOS device owners gained the ability to transfer conversation history to Android. In addition, the app is testing new colors in the edition for mobile phones with Google’s system.