WhatsApp can ‘destroy’ messages automatically in 24 hours

WhatsApp: The website WABetaInfo, which tracks the development of new features and updates for WhatsApp, announced on Tuesday (13) that Mark Zuckerberg’s company is testing a change that will allow messages to be automatically deleted after 24 hours of sending in the messenger . The feature is commonly known as “self-destructive messages” in other apps in the industry.

The site had already released the rumor in early March on its Twitter, but apparently, now that the option is really being tested. It is not yet known when the update will reach users.

Currently, the application already has a feature that makes messages sent disappear seven days after sending, either in groups or in individual conversations. The option to change the exclusion period is included in version 2.21.8.7 Beta for Android.

With the feature, a group administrator can define “who can change the group’s topic, icon, description and temporary messages”. That is, if only current administrators or all participants can change conversation settings.

To activate the function, just click on “Group settings” and choose the option “Edit group data”.