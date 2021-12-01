WhatsApp brings new emoji options!

WhatsApp has introduced various skin color options in emoji preferences with its new beta version. Here are the images…

WhatsApp allows you to create different skin color combinations for dual emoji options. This feature previously appeared in the beta version of WhatsApp in the Android 2.21.22.8 changelog. It was under development at the time. As of today, WhatsApp has rolled out the option to select beta testers.

WhatsApp brings skin color combinations option to beta

In the screenshot below, we see all the color combinations together. At this point, we can now use different skin combinations when choosing a couple emoji. This feature is currently available for select beta testers. There are expectations that WhatsApp will bring this to a stable version very soon.



Photo: WABetaInfo

A new bug update was expected in the WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store. This update also fixes the crashing issue on Android 12.

Feature first appeared in version 2.21.22.8

In version 2.21.22.8, where we saw skin tone combinations for the first time, WhatsApp fixed an issue with notification sounds. In addition, it was said that new emojis will be added. It was stated that these emojis will also be included in a beta process in the future. The incoming beta version includes this.

The new features of WhatsApp are not limited to these. The company, which will introduce many innovations in 2022, seems to have chosen its new features quite well. These include Instagram’s Reels feature, sign out option, delete for everyone feature that will become indefinite, and more.

