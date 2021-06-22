WhatsApp Beta Wins Sticker Pack Forwarding on iOS

WhatsApp has released a new feature for users of the app’s beta version on iOS, released in the update released this Sunday (20). It is the forwarding of official sticker packs, which can be used in chats on the platform.

According to WABetaInfo, which discovered the new feature, the feature is gradually being made available in test version 2.21.120.13 of the messenger on Apple’s operating system. However, it is only allowed to send official packages of stickers, at the moment, with those developed by third parties being left out.

To find out if the function is already available in your app, you need to open the WhatsApp sticker store and select one of the package options offered to open its details. If the tool is enabled, a forward button will appear in the upper right corner of the screen.

By tapping the icon for the feature, which is also expected to hit Android beta soon, the user can select the conversations they want to forward the sticker pack to. With this, recipients will receive a link to view and download the stickers, having the possibility to use them in their chats.

Other recent news

The developers of the Facebook-owned messaging app have been working on a number of other news for WhatsApp over the past few weeks, which are first in beta for the program. Fade and single view modes are among the features that will make conversations more private.

In the first, messages exchanged in a group disappear after seven days for all participants, after activating the feature. In the second, swapped photo and video files are automatically deleted after the first viewing.

The platform is also testing chat archiving forever. In this case, the arrival of new messages in the archived chats will not bring the chat back to the main screen, as it currently does.