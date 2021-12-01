WhatsApp Beta Update Brings Option To “Undo” Status

WhatsApp: The website WABetaInfo announced this Wednesday (1) the arrival of a new update for WhatsApp Beta, version 2.21.240.17 for iOS. The new feature allows users access to the option to “undo” a WhatsApp status as soon as it is published — a measure already seen by users of the beta version of the Android app, available in the 2.21.22.6 update.

The option will momentarily appear at the bottom of the screen and when you select it, the post will be deleted immediately. The “undo” feature is especially useful in cases where something is posted by mistake and needs to be deleted quickly, avoiding uncomfortable situations and any embarrassment.

The tool is now available to some iOS and Android beta users. If the testing option has not yet arrived for your device, you need to be aware of the updates that will be available in the coming days. The feature still doesn’t have a date to arrive in the apps of the general public.