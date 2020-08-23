WhatsApp Beta received update with changes

WhatsApp Beta is starting to receive a small update if we compare it to the latest updates that have been reported. According to TuttoAndroid, the app is undergoing a redesign in the interface linked to the option to make calls.

As you can see in the image below, the update number 2.20.198.11 aims to deliver the change already mentioned, where it is noticeable how the company will organize the buttons in the final version of the application, which has not yet been delivered to the public, where all buttons with options linked to the call part are organized at the bottom of the screen.

However, in addition to this update, the messenger beta version is also receiving a new ringtone for group calls, as well as new ways of displaying animated stickers, something that will make using this option even more fun for the public.



