WhatsApp Beta: New Colors Come to Android App

In addition to a new shortcut to facilitate sending money through the messenger, WhatsApp Beta for Android added some more news this Monday (23). According to WABetaInfo, the test version of the messaging app for Google’s mobile system got different colors in several areas.

Mainly visible on the chat screen, the new hues appear in the message bubbles, the “Send” button, and the area at the bottom of the status bar. According to the publication, changes can be noticed both with the chosen light theme and the dark theme of the triggered application.

In the case of the clear theme, the color of the navigation bar was also changed, as shown in the image below, comparing the previous version of the beta (on the left) with the most recent one (on the right). These new palettes can be seen by users who have already updated the app, running WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.21.18.1 on their mobile.

Some other elements also appear different in this update, with an emphasis on the wallpaper. The feature, which can be customized for each contact, apparently gained a much darker tone than conventional.

More changes

The 2.21.18.1 Update for WhatsApp Beta for Android has some other news, according to the website. One of them is the return of the display of the creation date of the groups in the messenger, information that had been removed by the company.

There are also new icons for sharing content and changing the expression “Type a message” to just “Message” in the type field. This latest change had already appeared to some users in a previous version and now reaches all members of the beta program.