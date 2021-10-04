WhatsApp Beta: Messages That Disappear Gain More Validity Options

WhatsApp messenger started adding new features to the messaging engine that automatically disappear after a while. The newest implementation in this regard was identified by the WABetaInfo website in Beta version 2.21.200.11 of the iOS app.

The main novelty is the possibility of customizing a little more the validity of messages that will disappear over time. It is now possible to schedule this “self-destruct” for three options: 24 hours, seven days or 90 days. Previously, there was only the option of a week.

In addition, it is now possible to enable by default messages that disappear over time, always with the duration established by the user in the previous setting. However, this is only valid for groups created after setup and conversations not yet started — meaning that ongoing chats will not be affected.

According to WABetaInfo, the Beta version for Android will receive the function soon. Long awaited by the community and already enshrined in rival Telegram, the feature began to be officially tested almost a year ago and is still in development, with no forecast to reach the stable version of the application.