WhatsApp Beta Launches New Message Archive

WhatsApp: This Monday (17), WhatsApp began to release a new version for users in the test program on Android. Named “v.2.21.11.1”, the novelty presents new features for the “Message Archive”, which allows users the possibility to archive a conversation and also the future messages to be received in it automatically.

Upon activating the function, the Message Archive cell – previously located at the bottom of the conversation list – will be positioned at the top of the interface and will indicate by means of a counter the number of new messages that have been received and automatically archived.

In the future, WhatsApp should also implement other similar features in the Message Archive to allow more control and autonomy for users. An example, still in development, would be a function to automatically archive conversations that have been inactive for more than 6 months.

To check the availability of the resource, just check if there is the option “Keep Archived Conversations” in the settings section. It is worth remembering that the novelty is initially exclusive to a select group of users who have joined the testing program and, thus, it may take some time to be officially launched on the main version of WhatsApp.